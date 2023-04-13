Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is “in our plans”

Eight days ago, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about unsigned quarterback Lamar Jackson, during a pre-draft press conference. Today, during the introduction of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there were no restrictions on Lamar-related questions.

And DeCosta made it clear that the Ravens still want Lamar.

“Lamar’s in our plans,” DeCosta told reporters. “We love Lamar. Our feelings about Lamar have not changed one bit since the end of the season.”

DeCosta, who added that the process with Jackson is “ongoing,” also said he has not spoken to Jackson since Beckham was signed. However, the signing of Beckham says it all.

Beckham said he didn’t get any assurances from Jackson that they’ll be playing together in Baltimore, but Beckham said “the goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him.”

Time will tell whether it happens. But the signing of Beckham is the biggest gesture the Ravens have made to date in order to get it done.