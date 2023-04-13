 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is “in our plans”

  
Published April 13, 2023 09:17 AM
nbc_pft_objintro_230413
April 13, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why Odell Beckham Jr.’s press conference is so important, from handling Lamar Jackson questions to setting the tone culturally and more.

Eight days ago, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about unsigned quarterback Lamar Jackson, during a pre-draft press conference. Today, during the introduction of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there were no restrictions on Lamar-related questions.

And DeCosta made it clear that the Ravens still want Lamar.

“Lamar’s in our plans,” DeCosta told reporters. “We love Lamar. Our feelings about Lamar have not changed one bit since the end of the season.”

DeCosta, who added that the process with Jackson is “ongoing,” also said he has not spoken to Jackson since Beckham was signed. However, the signing of Beckham says it all.

Beckham said he didn’t get any assurances from Jackson that they’ll be playing together in Baltimore, but Beckham said “the goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him.”

Time will tell whether it happens. But the signing of Beckham is the biggest gesture the Ravens have made to date in order to get it done.