Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eric DeCosta: Roquan Smith has proven he can surpass the standard of defense in Baltimore

  
Published January 11, 2023 08:31 AM
January 9, 2023 09:33 AM
What was reported on Tuesday has now become official.

The Ravens announced linebacker Roquan Smith has signed a five-year extension, putting him under contract with Baltimore through the 2027 season.

“We are so excited to announce a five-year extension with Roquan Smith,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Since he’s been here, Roquan has been a leader on and off the field, impressing us with his attitude and desire to be [a] great player and teammate every day. There is certainly a standard of defense in Baltimore, and Roquan has proven that he can surpass that lofty mark . Congratulations to Roquan and his family on this special day!”

The Ravens acquired Smith from the Bears in October. He became an immediate key member of Baltimore’s defense, recording 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed in his nine games.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2018, Smith has tallied 693 total tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and eight interceptions in his 78 career games.