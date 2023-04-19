 Skip navigation
Eric Kendricks: I don't have to do too much with Chargers, just play my role

  
Published April 19, 2023 05:35 AM
Linebacker Eric Kendricks has played a lot of games in the NFL, but he’s in a completely new situation this year.

Kendricks signed with the Chargers after being released by the Vikings in March and his transition to his new team sped up with the start of the offseason program this week. The Chargers like Kendricks’ experience brings to the defense, but Kendricks said this week that he isn’t planning to stake his claim to a leadership role upon entering the locker room.

“I’m glad that I can fit into this program , into this system,” Kendricks said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “But, also, I don’t have to do too much as I come in. I can get to know the guys, get to know the leaders on the team . . . just play my role. . . . I’ve seen a lot. I’ve done a lot. Hopefully, my experiences can help everybody else around me. I’m not pushing for that. I’m just going to come in here, be myself and play the game that I love to play.”

The Chargers finished 21st in points allowed last season and improving in that area would be a plus to any push to move beyond the first round of the playoffs this time around. The hope is that Kendricks’ arrival helps that effort regardless of how his role with the team is ultimately defined.