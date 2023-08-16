Evan Neal clears concussion protocol

Giants right tackle Evan Neal cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, the team announced.

He injured his head in an Aug. 4 practice and visited with an independent neurologist Wednesday to receive clearance from the final stage of the protocol.

Neal could play Friday night against the Panthers.

“He’s trending in the right direction, I’ll say that,” coach Brian Daboll said before practice.

Neal needed his left ankle taped during Wednesday’s session but continued with practice.

The seventh overall pick in 2022 started 13 games as a rookie, missing four games with a knee injury.