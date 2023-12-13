Evan Neal listed as limited at Wednesday’s practice

Giants right tackle Evan Neal has missed six of the last seven games due to an ankle injury, but he could be moving toward a return this week.

Neal was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. The team only held a walkthrough and Neal’s participation level was an estimation, but it was still a step in the right direction for a player who has missed a lot of time this season.

Neal said last week that he plans to return to action before the end of the regular season. The next couple of days will provide a better sense of if that return will come against the Saints this weekend.

Every player on the Giants’ 53-man roster was listed as a participant. Cornerback Cordale Flott (shoulder), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), defensive end Azeez Ojulari (shoulder), and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring) were the other players in the limited category.