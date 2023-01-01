Everything going Packers’ way as they lead Vikings 27-3 at halftime

The Vikings have comeback all season. They will need another big one if they are going to win today.

The Packers lead 27-3 at halftime.

Green Bay, which now needs only to win out to clinch a playoff berth, got two return touchdowns in the first half, along with Mason Crosby field goals of 26 and 56 and Aaron Rodgers’ 21-yard touchdown throw to Robert Tonyan.

Packers returner Keisean Nixon returned a Greg Joseph kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter, and Packers safety Darnell Savage scored his first career touchdown on a 75-yard pick-six of Kirk Cousins with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

The Packers have outgained the Vikings 168 to 138, and Joseph has missed field goals of 46 and 50. Joseph’s 50-yard miss left 36 seconds on the clock, and the Packers used it to get Crosby’s 56-yarder that hit the crossbar and went through the goal posts.

Rodgers is 8-of-14 for 81 yards and a touchdown, but Aaron Jones has rushed for 90 yards on nine carries.

Cousins is 11-of-22 for 94 yards and two interceptions. Jaire Alexander, who has lined up against Justin Jefferson on 15 of the receiver’s 23 routes per NextGen Stats, has held the league’s leading receiver to no catches on four targets. Jefferson accidentally hit an official in the back with his helmet as he took it off in frustration after one possession.

Adam Thielen has no catches on two targets, and Dalvin Cook has eight carries for 21 yards.

The Packers have only one sack but seven quarterback hits on Cousins.