Falcons, Bucs tied 10-10 at halftime as Bijan Robinson has no touches

The biggest intrigue in Tampa is: Where is Bijan Robinson?

The Falcons rookie running back has no targets, no touches and only a handful of plays in Sunday’s game. It has social media speculating, complaining and wondering what is going on.

The teams are tied 10-10 at halftime.

Atlanta should have the lead, but Shaq Barrett and Calijah Kancey combined for a sack of Desmond Ridder on third-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 11. Barrett forced a Ridder fumble that Jamel Dean recovered with 17 seconds remaining in the half.

The Falcons went only 1-of-3 in the red zone in the first half. They scored their only touchdown on a 2-yard run by Ridder but had to settle for a 24-yard Younghoe Koo field goal after stalling at the Tampa Bay 5.

Ridder is 11-of-14 for 132 yards, with ex Buc Scotty Miller catching a 46-yard throw for the team’s longest play of the season.

Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson have handled the team’s backfield duties with Robinson spending most of the half on the sideline.

Bucs receiver Mike Evans has four catches for 71 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown.

The Bucs settled for a 24-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal on their only red zone chance, which stalled at the Atlanta 6.

Baker Mayfield is 16-of-25 for 171 yards and a touchdown.