Falcons close two practices scheduled to be open to fans due to extreme heat

The Falcons have canceled two of their 10 open practices to fans in Flowery Branch.

The team announced Wednesday that practices scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at IBM Performance Field are moving indoors and off limits to fans.

“Out of an abundance of caution for Atlanta Falcons fans, players and staff, Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27’s AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practices at IBM Performance Field have been closed to fans as the practices move indoors due to forecasted excessive heat,” the team said in a statement.

The forecast calls for highs of 97 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday in Flowery Branch, with high humidity and thus a dangerous heat index.