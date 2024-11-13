Falcons designate Lorenzo Carter to return from IR

The Falcons are getting one of their defensive contributors back on the field.

Atlanta announced on Wednesday that the team has designated outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Carter went on IR in mid-October after being placed in confusion protocol following Atlanta’s victory over Carolina in Week 6.

Carter, 28, started five of the six games he’s played this year, recording 15 total tackles with a pair of QB hits.

Additionally, Atlanta announced the club has signed Jakeem Grant to the practice squad and released linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from the practice squad.