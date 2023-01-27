 Skip navigation
Top News

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2023 01:28 PM
nbc_pft_jetshackett_230127
January 27, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine the Jets’ move to hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and how this will affect the QB situation in New York.

The Falcons have their new defensive coordinator.

Ryan Nielsen, who has spent the last six seasons coaching the defensive line in New Orleans, is the new defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons announced today.

Other candidates the Falcons were known to be considering included former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Falcons have been looking for a new defensive coordinator since Dean Pees retired at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old Nielsen worked at North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, UT-Martin, Central Connecticut State, Ole Miss and USC before he was hired by the Saints.