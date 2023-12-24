Falcons lead Colts 13-7 at halftime

The Falcons flopped against the Panthers last Sunday, but they remain alive in the race for an NFC playoff spot and they’re doing their best to remain in that hunt this Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit tight end Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard touchdown on Atlanta’s first offensive possession of the afternoon and the Falcons defense shut down the Colts after they allowed their first opening drive touchdown of the season. The Falcons weren’t able to get back into the end zone either, but they did get in position for two Younghoe Koo field goals that have them up 13-7 at halftime.

Both field goals came after blunders. Koo missed from 49 yards in the second quarter, but Colts linebacker E.J. Speed was offside and the Falcons were able to get back on the board. The Falcons made the second mistake as should have had a shot at a touchdown after spiking the ball with 10 seconds left in the half, but called their final timeout to set up Koo’s second make of the day.

Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder as the starter after last wekeend’s debacle and he has gone 16-of-22 for 171 yards and that touchdown to Pitts in his return to the lineup. A dropped interception by linebacker Zaire Franklin helped keep Heinicke looking strong. Pitts has three catches for 50 yards and Bijan Robinson has 65 yards on 10 touches through the first 30 minutes of play.

Gardner Minshew started off well, but couldn’t get anything going after Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown to open off the game. He’s 8-of-17 for 80 yards and one of the incompletions was a costly drop by wide receiver Alec Pierce.