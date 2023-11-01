Falcons list Drake London as out of practice, Desmond Ridder as full participant

Taylor Heinicke may be missing a key target in his first start as the Falcons quarterback.

Wide receiver Drake London did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. London injured his groin during the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and he did not return.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced at his Wednesday press conference that Heinicke will start against the Vikings this weekend. Desmond Ridder is on the injury report as a full participant after being evaluated and cleared for a concussion against Tennessee.

Ridder did not return and the Falcons noted that “a player must receive this designation if evaluated for a concussion and is cleared but does not re-enter the game.” That attention to detail may be related to the league looking into their failure to list running back Bijan Robinson with an illness in Week Seven, but Ridder is expected to come off the injury report entirely on Thursday.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams missed practice with a hamstring injury. Defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell took a rest day.