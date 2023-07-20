Falcons place Caleb Huntley on active/PUP

The Falcons placed running back Caleb Huntley on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday, the team announced.

The move was expected given Huntley tore his Achilles’ tendon in a Week 15 loss to the Saints last season. He will not start training camp with his teammates next week as he continues to work his way back.

During the offseason program, Falcons coach Arthur Smith wouldn’t put a timetable on Huntley’s return but said Huntley was “trending in a positive direction.”

The Falcons can activate Huntley at any time.

He will miss at least the first four games if the team places him on reserve/PUP before the start of the regular season.

Huntley had 76 carries for 336 yards and a touchdown last season.