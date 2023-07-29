 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson says Pocono incident with Hamlin lingers: 'I can't see what I did wrong to deserve it'
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
Nebraska v Purdue
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving

nbc_nas_nemechek_230729.jpg
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
nbc_nas_chandlercrash_230729.jpg
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Falcons put Eddie Goldman on exempt/left squad list

  
Published July 29, 2023

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said this week that defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was considering leaving the team in order to deal with a family matter and Saturday brought word on Goldman’s decision.

The Falcons placed Goldman on the exempt/left squad list, which removes him from the 90-man roster but does not allow him to join another team. The Falcons also waived linebacker Dorian Etheridge and announced the signings of defensive lineman Justin Ellis and linebacker Kemoko Turay on Saturday.

Goldman signed with the Falcons in 2022, but retired shortly after agreeing to the deal. He returned to the team this offseason and is eligible to return to the team again this year if he chooses to do so.

Goldman last played in a game for the Bears during the 2021 season.