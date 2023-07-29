Falcons put Eddie Goldman on exempt/left squad list

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said this week that defensive lineman Eddie Goldman was considering leaving the team in order to deal with a family matter and Saturday brought word on Goldman’s decision.

The Falcons placed Goldman on the exempt/left squad list, which removes him from the 90-man roster but does not allow him to join another team. The Falcons also waived linebacker Dorian Etheridge and announced the signings of defensive lineman Justin Ellis and linebacker Kemoko Turay on Saturday.

Goldman signed with the Falcons in 2022, but retired shortly after agreeing to the deal. He returned to the team this offseason and is eligible to return to the team again this year if he chooses to do so.

Goldman last played in a game for the Bears during the 2021 season.