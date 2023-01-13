 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Falcons request interview with Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator position

  
Published January 13, 2023 12:57 PM
nbc_pft_atlantaafc_230113
January 13, 2023 09:06 AM
If the Bills and Chiefs both reach the AFC Championship game, Atlanta has been selected by the NFL as the neutral site location.

The Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same job in Atlanta, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Evero, who is in the mix for three head coaching jobs, remains under contract as a defensive coordinator with Denver, so the Broncos can block the interview.

He already has had head coaching interviews with the Colts and the Broncos, and the Texans have requested to talk to Evero.

He joined the Broncos a year ago, and his unit ranked sixth in yards per play allowed (5.0) and second on third down (34.1 percent) in 2022.

Evero previously served as the Rams’ safeties coach from 2017-20 and their secondary coach/pass game coordinator in 2021.

He was a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2016 and was with the 49ers as a quality control coach (2011), offensive assistant (2012-13) and defensive assistant (2014-15). He also spent three seasons (2007-09) as a defensive quality control coach for the Buccaneers.