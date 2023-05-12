 Skip navigation
Falcons sign draft picks Clark Phillips, Jovaughn Gwyn

  
Published May 12, 2023 12:49 PM

The Falcons have signed defensive back Clark Phillips III and offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to their rookie deals, the team announced Friday.

They also have first-round running back Bijan Robinson and seventh-round safety DeMarcco Hellams under contract.

The Falcons drafted Phillips 113th overall.

Last season at Utah, he earned unanimous All-America honors and was Pac-12 defensive player of the year. Phillips finished his final college season with with six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

He started the 31 games he played for Utah in three seasons, seeing action at both outside corner and inside at nickel.

Gywn was the Falcons’ final pick of the 2023 draft, the No. 225 overall pick.

Gwyn was a team captain at South Carolina the past two seasons. He started at right guard for all but one game since his redshirt freshman year in 2019.

In total, Gwyn started 47 consecutive games for South Carolina during that time, tying for fourth on the school’s all-time list for starts and second on that same list for the most consecutive starts.