Falcons sign Joe Gaziano

The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Gaziano, 26, spent the past three seasons with the Chargers.

He ended last season on injured reserve with a groin injury, finishing 2022 with eight tackles and a sack in five games.

The Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. He has 22 tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defensed in 21 games with one start.