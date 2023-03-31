 Skip navigation
Falcons sign Josh Miles

  
Published March 31, 2023 12:08 PM
The Falcons have added a player to their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of Josh Miles on Friday. It is a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Miles was a Cardinals seventh-round pick in 2019 and he appeared in seven games during his rookie season. He also played in 10 games during the 2021 season, but was waived with an injury designation ahead of last season.

Miles saw time at tackle and on special teams in those appearances. Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary are entrenched as the starting tackles in Atlanta, but Chuma Edoga’s departure has opened a reserve role for the Falcons.