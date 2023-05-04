Falcons sign Penny Hart

Wide receiver Penny Hart visited the Falcons earlier this week and he’ll be sticking around Atlanta for a while.

The Falcons announced Hart’s signing on Thursday morning. No terms of the deal were announced.

Hart spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks and appeared in 39 games. He saw most of his playing time on special teams during his time in Seattle, but did catch 11 passes for 82 yards during his appearances on offense.

A similar role may be in the cards for him in Atlanta, but there’s little settled on the Falcons wide receiver depth chart beyond Drake London as the team has also brought in Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller this offseason to go with KhaDarel Hodge and Frank Darby.