Falcons, Titans, Raiders were trying to get back into round one

As the first round came to a conclusion on Thursday night, several teams were trying to get back into it.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Falcons, Titans, and Raiders were “desperately” trying to move back into the first round.

And by “desperately” (which is the word the source used), the meaning presumably is “eagerly.” Obviously, if any of those teams was sufficiently desperate to do it, they could have made an overwhelming offer to trade up.

It’s unclear who the teams were trying to get. Some will think the goal is one of the lingering quarterbacks. The target also could have been Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, who went to the Eagles at No. 31.

Getting into round one provides up to five years of contractual control. For rounds two through seven, the the maximum length of the contract is only four years.

Regardless, it’s something to watch as round two approaches. The Raiders are at 38, the Titans are at 41, and the Falcons are at 44.