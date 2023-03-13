 Skip navigation
Falcons to acquire Jonnu Smith from Patriots

  
Published March 13, 2023 07:26 AM
The Falcons are bringing in a player their head coach is plenty familiar with.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta is acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from New England in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith’s position coach for the tight end’s first two seasons. Then Arthur Smith became Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and called plays for the tight end’s next two seasons.

The same year Arthur Smith became the Falcons head coach, Jonnu Smith headed to New England as a free agent. In 14 games last season, smith caught 27 passes for 245 yards with no touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith’s most productive year with the Titans was in 2020 when he caught 41 passes for 448 yards with eight TDs.

In six seasons, Smith has 169 catches for 1,841 yards with 17 touchdowns.

By trading Smith, the Patriots will save $4.4 million against the cap.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Falcons will restructure Jonnu Smith’s contract.