Falcons to release Jonnu Smith

The Falcons are moving on from one of their veteran offensive contributors.

Atlanta is releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Smith, 28, was under contract for one more season. By releasing him, the Falcons will save $6.5 million in cap space.

In his one season with Atlanta, Smith set career highs with 50 receptions and 582 yards. He also had three touchdown receptions.

A third-round pick by the Titans in 2017, Smith has 219 career catches for 2,423 yards with 20 touchdowns. With Arthur Smith now in Pittsburgh as offensive coordinator, Jonnu Smith may be headed to the AFC North if the team determines there’s a fit.