Father of Mine arrives this week

If you order the ebook today , you’ll have it tomorrow. If you order the paperback now , you’ll have it as soon as Wednesday.

Yes, it’s Father of Mine release week.

The first of seven novels written in my free time over the past three years (1-2 hours per night, every night there isn’t an NFL game; I know, it’s an actual sickness) officially lands tomorrow. I spent some time talking to Derek Futterman of BarrettSportsMedia.com about the book over the weekend, along with plenty of other radio spots that will happen throughout the week and beyond.

Now that it’s written and re-written and written and re-written some more and finished and done, the goal is to get people to give it a try. The price point for the ebook is very low, only $4.99 . And it will be available on every possible ebook platform, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Google, etc. etc.

The goal is to get it out there at an affordable price, so that people will start reading it -- and hopefully keep going.

All I can ask is that you start it. Whether you continue it is on me. There’s no feeling worse than trudging through a book that isn’t holding your interest, simply so that you can say you finished it. The writer’s responsibility is to keep the reader interested.

I’d offer a money-back guarantee if I could. I just don’t think the folks at Amazon and elsewhere would go along with that approach. Based on the review from the folks at Kirkus , there’s a good chance you wouldn’t want your money back, anyway.

Father of Mine is a mob story set in 1973, in the town where I grew up. It’s inspired by true events, which is a fancy way of saying some of the underlying crimes actually happened.

So give it a chance. The flip side of the feeling of being stuck in the middle of a book you hate is being engrossed in a book you love. Of wanting to keep going but not wanting it to end, because then you need to go find something else to read.

Things will slow down a little after the draft. Fill up some of your free time for only $4.99 . Or $14.47 if you prefer to have the printed copy.

And let me know what you think -- good, bad, or otherwise. It will be impossible for me to get any better at this by ignoring genuine and reasoned thoughts on where and how to improve.

In other words, if you want to tell me “that sucks,” do me a favor and at least give me a reason more concrete than “because it does.”

Hopefully, you won’t think it sucks. Hopefully, you’ll give it a try and find out whether you think it does, or doesn’t.