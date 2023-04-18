 Skip navigation
Father of Mine is coming in a week

  
Published April 18, 2023 07:52 AM
Father of Mine

Sorry in advance to those who won’t like this. Scrolling on by can be a real nuisance .

Father of Mine is coming in a week. It’s my new book, a mob novel set in the town where I grew up. Based on the crew that ran the town in the 1970s.

It’s set in 1973. Hopefully with accurate details, like cell phones and Walkmans. Or Walkmen.

It got a good review from Kirkus . I’m still stunned by that. I was actually hoping to be able to say an unfairly bad review sabotaged sales.

I definitely can’t say that the high price did it. The ebook is only $4.99. What else can you get for $4.99? Two and a half weeks of a phony-baloney blue check on Twitter?

We’re closing in on a print edition, likely paperback. It probably will be $14.99, due to production costs and whatnot.

For now, order the ebook here . You won’t regret it. And if you do, the regret won’t last long. It’s not even five bucks.