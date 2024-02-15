FBI, Kansas City police seek video evidence from Wednesday’s mass shooting

As the investigation of Wednesday’s mass shooting commences, the authorities are seeking assistance from the public.

The FBI and the Kansas City police want anyone who might have video from the shooting or from the shooters attempting to flee the scene to share it.

Here’s the link for submitting any video evidence of the incident and its aftermath.

Any assistance could help bring to justice those responsible for a shooting that has left one person dead and more than 20 injured, including 11 children. Although three suspects are reportedly in custody, the authorities will need adequate evidence to support a prosecution and an eventual conviction.

It won’t alter the outcome, but it will ensure that the rule of law is applied properly to those who committed these crimes.