Felix Anudike-Uzomah to visit with Bucs

  
Published April 11, 2023 05:52 AM
April 10, 2023 01:45 PM
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Tyree Wilson to Lukas Van Ness and more.

The Buccaneers had one edge rusher in for a visit on Monday and another one is due for a meeting with the team on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Felix Anudike-Uzomah is set to visit with the team. Former Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness was at the team’s facility on Monday.

Anudike-Uzomah had 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons for Kansas State and he was named the Big 12 defensive player of the year after the end of the 2022 season.

The Bucs have Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson back on the edge from last season and their pre-draft research suggests they could be adding to that group later this month.