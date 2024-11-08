Final play kept Ravens from tying all-time 100-yard rushing streak

They had it. Until they didn’t.

Entering Thursday night’s game against the Bengals, the Ravens had 42 straight regular-season games with 100 or more team rushing yards. The all-time record of 43, shared by the Ravens and the Steelers, could have been tied last night.

And it was. Until it wasn’t.

The Ravens had 100 yards. They’d done it. It was over. The only question was whether they’d break the record they share with themselves and the Steelers next week, when they play the Steelers.

But it wasn’t to be. After the Bengals failed to convert a late two-point conversion and attempted an unsuccessful onside kick, the Ravens took a knee. And the minus-one yard result from Lamar Jackson dropped the total to 99.

Some would say it’s a fitting bookend to the way the Ravens got to 43 games the last time around. In garbage time, when victory formation would have ended a win against the Broncos, the Ravens ran the ball with three seconds to play in order to get to 100 yards.

“I thought it was kind of bullshit, but I expected it from them,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said at the time. “Thirty-seven years in pro ball, and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected, and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

It’s unknown whether the Ravens considered risking a Joe Pisarcik outcome in order to ensure another triple-digit rushing performance. Wisely, they didn’t do it.

The record is a far cry from the Joe DiMaggio hitting streak. Most don’t attach any significance to it. Fortunately for the Ravens, they didn’t attach enough importance to it to roll the dice on possibly blowing the victory over the Bengals.