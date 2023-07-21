Fire marshal forces Broncos to restrict training-camp capacity

Let Russ cook. As long as he doesn’t start a fire.

A year after a blaze damaged the team’s stadium, the fire marshal is limiting access to Broncos training camp.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, a tweet from 2022 boasting the presence of more than 7,100 fans at preseason practice prompted the fire marshal to look into the matter.

“Someone then sent us the tweet and said ‘that seems like an awful lot, can it really hold that?’” South Metro Fire Department spokesman Eric Hurst told Legwold. “And just like any complaint our office would receive, our fire marshal’s office went there, visited the site. The Broncos staff at the time didn’t know how many people were in attendance at that moment.”

The Broncos now must limit capacity to 3,000. Per Legwold, daily attendance since 2015 has routinely exceeded 4,000 to 5,000 fans.

That will be changing in 2023, in the first season with coach Sean Payton running the team.

