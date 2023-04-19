 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

First-round prospect Calijah Kancey took no team visits

  
Published April 19, 2023 10:28 AM
nbc_pft_bryceyoungsize_230419
April 19, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Bryce Young’s weight is more concerning than his height, given the safety aspect of taking hits and not being able to protect himself.

While some prospects spend the weeks before the draft crisscrossing the country and visiting most of the teams in the NFL, Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has had a quiet draft season.

Kancey said on NFL Network that he didn’t visit a single team facility.

That doesn’t mean teams aren’t interested in Kancey. In fact, he has a good chance of going in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But sometimes a player has already answered every question about him, and Kancey is one of those players. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, and he ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history for a defensive tackle. Teams know what they need to know about Kancey.

Kancey is known to have had a meeting with members of the Saints’ front office when they were in town at Pitt’s Pro Day, and he’s likely had conversations with other teams’ coaches and scouts. But Top 30 visits haven’t been a part of his pre-draft process.