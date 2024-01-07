Fletcher Cox, D’Andre Swift inactive for Eagles

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox won’t be in the Eagles lineup when they wrap up the regular season against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Cox was not on the team’s final injury report, but he is inactive for Week 18. The rest is likely designed to get Cox ready to play at close to 100 percent in their playoff opener.

Running back D’Andre Swift is also inactive. Reports early on Sunday said Swift, who was listed as questionable, will miss the game due to an illness.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Darius Slay were ruled out Friday. Quarterback Tanner McKee and offensive lineman Tyler Steen are also out on Sunday.

The Giants will play without wide receiver Parris Campbell, cornerback Deonte Banks, linebacker Benton Whitley, center John Michael Schmitz, tight end Tyree Jackson, defensive tackle Timmy Horne, and quarterback Jacob Eason.