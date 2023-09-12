Fletcher Cox listed as limited for Tuesday’s practice

The Eagles had one change to their injury report on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was listed as a limited participant due to injured ribs. Cox was listed as a non-participant on Monday.

With a short week before Thursday’s game against the Vikings, the Eagles have only held walkthroughs the last two days so all participation levels are estimations.

Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion), and running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) were listed as out for the second straight day. Bradberry seems unlikely to be cleared to play by Thursday.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was on Monday’s injury report, but he’s off of it and on injured reserve due to the foot injury he suffered in New England.

