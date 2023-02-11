 Skip navigation
Former Broncos defensive coordinator Larry Coyer dies at 79

  
Published February 11, 2023 07:53 AM
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2005 - The Denver Broncos conducted practice at their Dove Valley team headquarters. Broncos defensive coordinator Larry Coyer paces the field as the players stretch out. ( DENVER POST PHOTO BY CYRUS MCCRIMMON

Former Broncos defensive coordinator Larry Coyer died Friday of an illness, his family announced. He was 79.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos defensive coordinator Larry Coyer,” the Broncos said in a statement. “A widely respected coach with a distinguished and remarkable 50-plus-year career, Larry was a key part of four Broncos playoff teams and their 2005 AFC Championship Game berth.

“Our hearts go out to the Coyer family.”

Coyer coached for four NFL teams, including seven seasons with the Broncos, and was a scout for one year for the Commanders. He also was defensive coordinator for the Colts from 2009-11.

After a lengthy career in the college ranks, Coyer joined the Jets as defensive line coach in 1994. He returned to college coaching the following year before the Broncos hired him as linebackers coach in 2000.

Coyer held that job for three seasons before taking over as defensive coordinator from 2003-06.

From 2007-08, Coyer served as the Buccaneers assistant head coach/defensive line coach before going to Indianapolis. He was a scout for Washington in 2013 and finished his career as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico State in 2014.

He also coached in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers and Memphis Showboats.