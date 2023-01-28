Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker recovers from stroke
Published January 28, 2023 04:03 AM
Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, is recovering from a serious stroke suffered.
Via TMZ.com, Baker posted video on Friday that showed him walking through the hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Baker disclosed the health situation earlier this week on social media: “Tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2 days ago. I can’t believe I had a stroke . But God not done with me yet.”
Baker, 35, was undrafted in 2009. He spent time with the Broncos, Dolphins, Washington, the Buccaneers, and Bengals. He appeared in 93 regular-season games with 55 starts. In 2016, Baker started all 16 games for Washington.