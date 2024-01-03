Former Packers C Ken Bowman dies at 81

Former Packers center Ken Bowman’s wife announced that her husband died at the age of 81 in late December.

Bowman played for Green Bay from 1964-1973 and had a hand in the team’s victories in the final three championships of Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay run. He started every game en route to the 1965 NFL Championship, but missed most of the 1966 regular season with a shoulder injury. He stepped in against the Chiefs in Super Bowl I after Bill Curry was injured in the second quarter. He played the rest of the way and helped the Packers go from a 7-7 tie to 35-10 winners.

Bowman became the starter the next year and was at the point of attack for Bart Starr’s winning touchdown plunge against the Cowboys in the Ice Bowl. The Packers would go on to beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl.

The Packers would employ Bowman as their regular center through the 1973 campaign and he would go on to work as a lawyer in Green Bay for 20 years after his retirement.