Former Patriots running backs coach Cleve Bryant dies at 75

  
Published February 2, 2023 11:18 AM
Former Patriots running backs coach Cleve Bryant died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 75.

Bryant spent nearly his entire 26-season coaching career in the college ranks, many of them under head coach Mack Brown. He was in New England from 1982-84.

The Patriots finished second, fifth and 11 in rushing with Bryant as their running backs coach those three seasons. He returned to his alma mater as head coach in 1985.

Bryant played for Ohio University from 1965-69, earning All Mid-American Conference honors in 1967 after leading the Bobcats to their third conference championship title. The Bobcats claimed back-to-back MAC championships, winning again in 1968, earning Bryant 1968 MAC Player of the Year.

Bryant was drafted in the 11th round of the 1970 NFL draft by the Broncos, but he did not make the team.

Bryant was inducted into the Kermit Blosser Ohio Athletics Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Citrus Bowl Hall of Fame in 1988.