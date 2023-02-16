 Skip navigation
Former Tulane coach Curtis Johnson replaces Kevin Sumlin as head coach of USFL’s Houston Gamblers

  
Published February 16, 2023 05:57 AM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

The XFL returns on Saturday. The USFL comes back in April.

When the USFL returns, former Tulane coach Curtis Johnson will be leading the Houston Gamblers. The USFL recently announced that Johnson will replace Kevin Sumlin.

“We’re very excited for Coach Johnson to bring his 35 years of experience improving players at the professional and collegiate levels to the USFL family as the new Houston Gamblers Head Coach,” USFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a release. “Coach Johnson has been on the USFL head coach radar, so when Coach Sumlin recently informed us that he would be stepping down, I immediately called Curtis. We’re thrilled that he enthusiastically embraced the challenge to be the Gamblers Head Coach. As a former assistant coach for the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints team, Coach Johnson knows what it takes to build a winner, so Houston fans should be excited about the brand of football he will bring to the USFL.”

Johnson, 61, also has worked for the Bears, along with multiple college programs.

Sumlin left the USFL to become associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach at Maryland.