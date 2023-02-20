 Skip navigation
Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at 95

  
Published February 20, 2023 08:53 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars v Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 28: Team owner Red McCombs of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 28, 2004 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 27-16. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billy Joe “Red” McCombs, former owner of the Vikings and multiple other sports teams, has died. He was 95.

He made his money originally in car sales. He owned the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets before buying the Vikings in 1998 for $250 million.

Under his ownership, the Vikings went to two NFC Championship games. McCombs fired Green during the 2001 season, replacing him with Mike Tice -- and then later giving Tice the permanent position.

McCombs eventually became exasperated by the inability to get a new stadium built in Minnesota. He sold the Vikings to Zygi and Mark Wilf in 2005, for $600 million.

During the McCombs tenure, Vikings tackle Korey Stringer died of heat exhaustion, after a training-camp practice in oppressive heat. It’s one of the very rare occasions of an NFL player losing his life due to on-the-job hazards.