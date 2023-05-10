Foster Moreau agrees to three-year deal with Saints

Findings during tight end Foster Moreau’s physical with the Saints in March led to him being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he has gotten a good prognosis from doctors and he’s moving ahead with his playing career.

A report earlier this week indicated that Moreau had an offer on the table from the Saints and Moreau will be signing with the team. Moreau’s agents at JL Sports told PFT that Moreau has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the NFC South club.

The deal has $8 million of fully guaranteed money and an additional $3 million in incentives.

Moreau was a 2019 Raiders fourth-round pick and he caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the club.