Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Foster Moreau visits Bengals

  
Published March 17, 2023 01:49 PM
March 17, 2023 04:14 PM
Just as the Cincinnati Bengals signed Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle Jonah Williams requests a trade and Brother From Another take a look at why.

The Bengals hosted tight end Foster Moreau on a visit Friday.

Moreau played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, where he also served as a captain. He made 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year college career.

The Raiders made Moreau a fourth-round draft choice in 2019.

He spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, making 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau also was a core special teams player, playing 2,120 offensive snaps and 792 on special teams. He has eight special teams tackles.