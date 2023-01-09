 Skip navigation
Frank Clark dealing with minor groin injury

  
Published January 9, 2023 09:19 AM
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had to leave Saturday’s win over the Raiders with a groin injury, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much concern it will keep him from playing in the postseason.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Clark had an MRI that showed he suffered a minor groin strain and that it looks like he’d be able to play after the team’s opening round bye.

“He should be able to return after a little bit of rest ,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Clark had a tackle and a quarterback hit before leaving Saturday’s game. He had 39 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 15 overall games this season.

Reid also said that wide receiver Mecole Hardman is getting better. Hardman was inactive Saturday after being activated off injured reserve last week and it sounds like he should be in play for the divisional round.