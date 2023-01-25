 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Clark has 12 postseason sacks, tied with Reggie White for fourth all-time

  
Published January 25, 2023 08:01 AM
nbc_pft_champprev_230125
January 25, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the spreads entering the NFC and AFC Championships to unpack why the Bengals and Eagles have the upper hand.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is establishing himself as one of the most productive pass rushers in NFL playoff history.

Clark sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, the 12th sack of Clark’s postseason career. That moves him into a tie with Reggie White for the fourth-most ever.

The all-time record for postseason sacks is 16, set by Willie McGinest during his 18 playoff games with the Patriots. Second all-time is 14.5 by Bruce Smith, who played in 20 postseason games with the Bills. And the third most is 12.5, set by Terrell Suggs in his 18 postseason games with the Ravens. (Suggs also played in three postseason games with the Chiefs, but didn’t record a sack in any of them.)

Clark had three sacks in five postseason games with the Seahawks and now has nine in 10 postseason games with the Chiefs.