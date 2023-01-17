 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Clark limited with groin injury

  
Published January 17, 2023 12:06 PM
nbc_pk_jaxkcpreview_230117
January 17, 2023 01:34 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the divisional round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs, as a dangerous Jacksonville offense looks to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark missed the end of his team’s Week 18 victory over the Raiders with a groin injury. But it didn’t keep him off the field for the team’s first official practice of the divisional round.

Kansas City listed Clark as limited in Tuesday’s session.

At the end of the regular season, head coach Andy Reid noted that Clark should be able to return after a little rest . In his fourth season with the Chiefs, Clark recorded 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

As Reid noted, receiver Mecole Hardman was the only player on the 53-man roster held out of practice. Hardman is now listed with a pelvis injury. He was able to come off injured reserve but hasn’t played since Week Nine.

Receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) were both full participants.