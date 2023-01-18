 Skip navigation
Frank Clark remains limited in Wednesday practice

  
Published January 18, 2023 12:36 PM
nbc_pft_divrdpreviews_230118
January 18, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Divisional Round keys, including the Jags having nothing to lose, Jalen Hurts’ shoulder, the Bills and Bengals coming off Wild Card struggles and a star-studded DAL-SF duel.

The Chiefs’ second injury report of the week looked just like the first.

Defensive end Frank Clark remained limited with a groin injury. Head coach Andy Reid has previously referred to the injury as minor and noted that the bye week should give Clark time to return for the divisional round.

Receiver Mecole Hardman did not practice with a pelvis injury. He sent out a tweet on Wednesday that said, “Marathon > Sprint .” He has been sidelined since Week Nine.

Receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius sneed (hip) both remained full participants.

Multiple reporters noted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson — who are both still on injured reserve — were practicing during the session.