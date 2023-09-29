Frank Ragnow named NFL Community MVP for Week 4

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Lions center Frank Ragnow has been named their Community MVP for Week Four of the 2023 season.

Ragnow is being recognized for hosting his foundation’s second annual Fishin’ for Memories event. The event saw Ragnow and his wife host eight families who had recently lost loved ones at a Michigan hospice for a day of fishing and games. Ragnow taught the children in attendance how to fish and provided them each with fishing gear and a signed football at the end of the day.

“I started the foundation in honor of my dad to help kids dealing with grief understand how healing the outdoors can be,” Ragnow said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to provide access to the outdoors to the children we serve.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Ragnow’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.