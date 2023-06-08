 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Reich: Moving Bryce Young up just the next step

  
Published June 8, 2023 07:56 AM
z2hh1XYGdPUp
June 8, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the decision to put Josh Allen on the cover of Madden 24 and explain why it’s so special to the players at this point in their life.

The 11-on-11 portion of Thursday’s practice began a little differently for the Panthers on Thursday.

Bryce Young took the first snaps at quarterback, which was a shift from Andy Dalton being the first man up at previous practices open to the media. In a press conference after the session, head coach Frank Reich said that Young has been in that position at other practices this week as well and that he and General Manager Scott Fitterer “earmarked” this week as the time to bump Young up in the rotation some time ago.
“At the beginning of the offseason, this was kinda the time we marked to move him up ,” Reich said. “It’s just the next step. There’s really nothing to say other than ‘hey, we just wanted to move him up this week.’ Felt like it’s been the right time. He had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. That was really good stuff.”

Reich didn’t lay out the team’s full plans for where they’ll go at quarterback from here, but they didn’t take Young first overall because they think he needs an extended stretch as a backup and it seems more likely than not that Young’s move up the depth chart will turn out to be a lasting one.