 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Reich: David Tepper backed up what he said about spending on coaching staff

  
Published February 21, 2023 11:05 AM
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230221
February 21, 2023 12:33 PM
In this edition of the PFT mailbag, Mike Florio answers questions about contract restructuring, whether the Bengals would trade Tee Higgins and why the Chiefs have an upper hand over every NFL team.

The Panthers have filled almost every spot on Frank Reich’s coaching staff and Reich said at a Tuesday press conference that the group is “pretty close” to the one he pitched to team owner David Tepper during the interview process.

Reich also credited Tepper with making that happen. Reich said that Tepper’s commitment to spending money on the coaching staff helped the team land some coaches who had drawn interest from other teams.

“To Mr. Tepper’s credit, he never flinched on that statement ,” Reich said, via Schuyler Callihan of SI.com. “He’s been around the block a few times in a few ways. That doesn’t mean it’s open checkbook. That just means we’re willing to do what it takes to get the right coaches and put the right team together. It was a good checks and balance. But he backed up what he said, I can tell you that. We were able to compete against other teams who were vying for similar candidates where we came out on top because of that backing.”

Tepper’s checkbook landed the Panthers a staff that’s longer on experience than the ones Matt Rhule had in his three seasons with the team. The team hopes that will translate into better results than the Rhule years as well.