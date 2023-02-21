Frank Reich: David Tepper backed up what he said about spending on coaching staff

The Panthers have filled almost every spot on Frank Reich’s coaching staff and Reich said at a Tuesday press conference that the group is “pretty close” to the one he pitched to team owner David Tepper during the interview process.

Reich also credited Tepper with making that happen. Reich said that Tepper’s commitment to spending money on the coaching staff helped the team land some coaches who had drawn interest from other teams.

“To Mr. Tepper’s credit, he never flinched on that statement ,” Reich said, via Schuyler Callihan of SI.com. “He’s been around the block a few times in a few ways. That doesn’t mean it’s open checkbook. That just means we’re willing to do what it takes to get the right coaches and put the right team together. It was a good checks and balance. But he backed up what he said, I can tell you that. We were able to compete against other teams who were vying for similar candidates where we came out on top because of that backing.”

Tepper’s checkbook landed the Panthers a staff that’s longer on experience than the ones Matt Rhule had in his three seasons with the team. The team hopes that will translate into better results than the Rhule years as well.