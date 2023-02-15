 Skip navigation
Frank Reich hires Parks Frazier as Panthers’ passing game coordinator

  
Published February 15, 2023 05:13 AM
February 15, 2023 08:17 AM
Chris Ballard admits to hearing outside noise amid the coaching search, but says the external pressure didn't impact things internally, as Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the interview process needs an overhaul.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich is bringing one of his Indianapolis assistants to Carolina.

The Panthers have hired Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator.

Reich previously hired Frazier as an assistant in 2018 in Indianapolis. Frazier worked his way up in Indianapolis and was the offensive play caller for the second half of last season, after Reich was fired by the Colts.

The Colts’ offensive staff also includes Jim Caldwell and Josh McCown among the assistants Reich has hired so far.