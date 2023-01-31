 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Reich: I have a vision at QB, but Colts tenure taught me how to adapt

  
Published January 31, 2023 05:56 AM
nbc_pft_frankreich_230127
January 27, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the Panthers’ decision to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach on a four-year deal, after he was fired by the Colts in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

When Frank Reich began his tenure as the Colts head coach in 2018, the team had Andrew Luck at quarterback and the plan was for that to remain the case for years to come.

It didn’t take long for that plan to change, however. Luck retired after Reich’s first season in Indianapolis and the rest of his time with the team was spent chasing a starter who would be a long-term answer at the position. The Colts never found one, however, and Reich was fired in the middle of the 2022 season.

Reich is now the head coach of the Panthers and there’s no plan in place at quarterback this time around. The Panthers used three starters en route to a 7-10 record and Reich said he knows he has to come in “with a vision” of what the team will do at a crucial position. He also knows that he may have to shift that vision due to unforeseen circumstances and that he thinks his time with the Colts prepares him for that.

“I’ve had to work with the young, the old, the pocket passer, the guy who moves ,” Reich said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “And I think even though it wasn’t always an ideal scenario, like in Indy having a different quarterback every year, I did learn a lot through it because you’re forced to adapt and evolve your offense around different styles of quarterbacks. So I just think that bodes well. I’m always learning and growing as a coach; I’m able to better articulate how things do change, depending on the style of quarterback that we have.”

Reich noted that there’s been a move “more to the movement-type quarterback” in recent seasons, but that he also knows “we’re going to have to be good from the pocket.” Finiding someone who can handle those responsibilities will have a heavy hand in determining where things go for Reich in Carolina.