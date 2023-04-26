 Skip navigation
Frank Reich: We haven’t informed any player he will be No. 1 pick

  
Published April 26, 2023 11:04 AM
April 26, 2023 12:22 PM
Chris Simms, Jay Croucher, and Ahmed Fareed discuss the latest odds and prop bets for major prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said on Tuesday that there is consensus in the organization about who they will be taking with the first overall pick in the draft and he said early in a Wednesday press conference that he expects to sleep easy because the team’s work is done.

The team may not be bringing their choice into the fold in time for the news to impact their slumber, however. Reich said that the team has not informed any player of their intended selection at the moment.

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been the favorite to be the top pick for some time, but former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ odds spiked in the last couple of days due to a Reddit post claiming he is telling people that he’s the team’s choice.

Reich’s comments dispute that account and we’ll know the real answer in a little more than 24 hours.