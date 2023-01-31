Frank Reich will wait to decide on calling offensive plays

The Panthers formally introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach at a press conference on Tuesday and his plans for running the offense were among the conversation topics.

Reich called the offensive plays while he was the head coach of the Colts for the last five-plus seasons and he was asked if he will continue to do so in Carolina. Reich said it is something he likes doing, but that any call on how the unit will operate will wait until the team has put together its offensive coaching staff.

“As far as calling plays , I’m gonna wait to see that we get the offensive staff together,” Reich said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “Obviously, I’ve always enjoyed doing that. I’ve had a good bit of success doing that and enjoy doing that. It feels to me there’s a little bit of a trend going away from that. I wanna continue to reexamine that, and it just depends on how the staff comes together. And the coordinator thing, I’m excited about — the prospects of some of the guys that are out there that could be our offensive coordinator. So, I’ll wait to make the final decision on that.”

Reports indicate that the Panthers will be retaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen, but there’s been no sign that last year’s offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will be sticking around.